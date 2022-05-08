Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (RTE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $76,579.54 and $23.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

