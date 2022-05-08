RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $30.49 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $30.49 million and $2.25 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.76 or 0.99997282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029326 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,825,505 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

