Rally 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $318.65 million and $2.05 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00543385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,697,336 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.