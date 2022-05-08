Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 121,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 577,814 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

