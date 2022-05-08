Radio Caca Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,582,315% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00356434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00192180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00551424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038923 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,597.87 or 1.92540050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

