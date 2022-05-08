Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

In other news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

