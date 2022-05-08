Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and $48,467.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.45 or 0.07444487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00266921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00759108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.32 or 0.00583084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075934 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,224,508 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.