Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-$6.50 EPS.

Quanta Services stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.