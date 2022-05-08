QUAI DAO (QUAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,298.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $358,323.37 and $50,298.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

