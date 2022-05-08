QUAI DAO Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $360,349.42 and approximately $59,587.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

