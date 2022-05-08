QASH (QASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,418.00

QASH (QASH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $69,418.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

