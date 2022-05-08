Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,239 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,364.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 685,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,605.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 396,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

