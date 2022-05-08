Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

