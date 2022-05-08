PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $35.31 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 301,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.