PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Hits $9.94 Million

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $421.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 218% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00164426 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,009,705,811 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

