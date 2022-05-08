Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 712,762 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Weyerhaeuser worth $230,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

