Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,341 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $122,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.