Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,900 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $154,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Amgen stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

