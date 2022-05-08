Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $210,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

