Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,494,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 79.78% of Principal Active High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 360.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $18.95 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.