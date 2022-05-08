Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 87,786 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $186,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

