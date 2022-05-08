Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,668 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of MKS Instruments worth $123,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 611,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 59,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKSI opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

