Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $148.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $148,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

