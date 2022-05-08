Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Booking worth $119,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,182.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,320.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

