Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,950 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 825,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Crown Castle International worth $172,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 86.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $182.60 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

