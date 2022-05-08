Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,191 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $134,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 189,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $119.44 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.86.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

