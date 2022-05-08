Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,665. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 98.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

