Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company.

PRI stock traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. 457,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,665. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. Primerica has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

