Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

