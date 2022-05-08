Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 17,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

