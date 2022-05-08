PlayGame Market Capitalization Tops $370,911.03 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $370,911.03 and $7,494.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

