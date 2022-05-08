Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

