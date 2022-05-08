PIXEL (PXL) One Day Volume Tops $1,811.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $988,271.90 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,661.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.16 or 0.00767889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00202128 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

