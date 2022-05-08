Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Achieves $287,588.07

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $287,588.07 and $656.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00242500 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00456127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,045,545 coins and its circulating supply is 435,785,109 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.