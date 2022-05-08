Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.47% of Ping Identity worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 72.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 236.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:PING traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,567. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

