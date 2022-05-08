Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

