Phala Network Hits Market Capitalization of $58.06 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $58.06 million and $4.69 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.82 or 0.99925470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00098932 BTC.

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

