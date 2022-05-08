Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,891,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,764. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

