Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.04) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.55. The firm has a market cap of £31.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.