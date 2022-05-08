Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184,319.00

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Peony has a total market cap of $41.81 million and $184,319.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 223,276,824 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.