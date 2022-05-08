PegNet (PEG) One Day Volume Tops $1,534.00

PegNet (PEG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $132,208.79 and $1,534.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00543385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

