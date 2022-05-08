Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

