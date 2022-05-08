PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of CNXN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 61,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,666. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,153,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,360 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.