PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of CNXN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 61,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,666. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,153,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,360 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

