Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will announce $117.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 2,633,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.