Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.58. 503,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.82.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
