Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.58. 503,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

