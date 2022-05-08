Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PYCR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 987,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 506,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

