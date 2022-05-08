Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.02. 555,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,669. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.