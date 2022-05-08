Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,557. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.