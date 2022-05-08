Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $37.00 on Friday, reaching $1,038.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,441.70. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.